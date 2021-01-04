Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace,
Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Border Summit, Bern, Geneva
Summit.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.