Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace,

Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Border Summit, Bern, Geneva

Summit.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.