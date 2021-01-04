Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. A rain/snow mix or possibly all

rain is expected in the Idaho Falls area Monday afternoon and

early evening. Additional snow showers are possible in the

Idaho Falls area Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg north

to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to Hamer.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions.

Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the Craters of

the Moon and INL areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.