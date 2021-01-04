Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to
have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western
Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the
area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the
west is likely with this storm system.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow, in
combination with heavier snow, could lead to near whiteout
conditions in the mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers could become
disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments