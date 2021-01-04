Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to

have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western

Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the

area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the

west is likely with this storm system.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over southwestern

portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers could become

disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.