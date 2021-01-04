Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to
have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western
Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the
area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the
west is likely with this storm system.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over southwestern
portions of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers could become
disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
