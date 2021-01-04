Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to

have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western

Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the

area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the

west is likely with this storm system.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult from snow packed roadways.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers could become

disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.