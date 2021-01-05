Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 1:21AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow accumulations up to one inch along with gusty

west wind of 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and south Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…6 AM to 6 PM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and wind could

create local areas of reduced visibility and a slick road

surface. These conditions could be especially hazardous at

higher speeds along I-80 and US Highway 30.