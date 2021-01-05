Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue
for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the
morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain
locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.
* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches, with totals of 5 to 10 inches in the Gros Ventre
Range and over Togwotee Pass. Ridgetop and exposed areas could
see winds of 25 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination
with strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry skiers and snowmobilers can
easily become disoriented and lost.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.