Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue

for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the

morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain

locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to

14 inches, with totals of 5 to 10 inches in the Gros Ventre

Range and over Togwotee Pass. Ridgetop and exposed areas could

see winds of 25 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination

with strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry skiers and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.