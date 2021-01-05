Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 6:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and Blowing snow expected.

* WHERE…Monida Pass to China Point, Spencer, Beaverhead and

Lemhi Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.