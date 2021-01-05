Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 6:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, possibly heavy at times early this morning.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.
* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,
Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near
Newdale to Tetonia.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving
conditions. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and
drifting snow resulting in limited visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.