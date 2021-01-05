Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue

for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the

morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain

locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally

higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the southwest portion of

the park. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected from Mammoth

to the Lamar Valley.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and

lost due to very poor visibility.

Check on the latest conditions before departing and inform

someone of your intended travel plans.