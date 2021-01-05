Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue
for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the
morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain
locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally
higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the southwest portion of
the park. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected from Mammoth
to the Lamar Valley.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and
lost due to very poor visibility.
Check on the latest conditions before departing and inform
someone of your intended travel plans.