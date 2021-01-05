Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue

for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the

morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain

locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Local totals

around 6 inches possible near Moose and Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult from snow packed roadways.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and

lost due to very poor visibility.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.