Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue
for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the
morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain
locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Local totals
around 6 inches possible near Moose and Alpine.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult from snow packed roadways.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and
lost due to very poor visibility.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.