Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:54AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories continue

for far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will continue this morning, before diminishing through the

morning hours and ending in the early afternoon. Most mountain

locations will see snowfall totals exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow, in combination with heavier

snow, could lead to near whiteout conditions in the mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry skiers and snowmobilers could

become disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.