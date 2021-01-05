Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:30AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches possible.

* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions.

Gusty winds may create areas of blowing and drifting snow with

reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.