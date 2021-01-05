Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:30AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow

accumulation of up to 1 inch possible.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Holbrook Summit, Sweetzer Summit and

higher terrain areas mainly above 6000 feet elevation.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions with

areas of blowing and drifting snow that may reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.