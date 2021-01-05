Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:00AM MST until January 5 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches over Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek
Summit, with up to an inch of snow possible in the valleys. A
brief period of freezing rain is possible from Salmon
northward on Highway 93 with a light glaze of ice possible.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.