Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:00AM MST until January 5 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches over Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek

Summit, with up to an inch of snow possible in the valleys. A

brief period of freezing rain is possible from Salmon

northward on Highway 93 with a light glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.