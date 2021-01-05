Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 6:23AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches. Strong gusty winds early this morning.

* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace,

Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Border Summit, Bern, Geneva

Summit.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of

blowing and drifting snow which could significantly reduce

visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.