Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 9:51AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 949 AM MST, locally dense fog was observed from Pocatello to Raft
River. Motorists traveling along Interstate 86 this morning should
be prepared for reduced visibility and slick road conditions at
times through noon today.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls
Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Massacre Rocks.
