Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 9:51AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 949 AM MST, locally dense fog was observed from Pocatello to Raft

River. Motorists traveling along Interstate 86 this morning should

be prepared for reduced visibility and slick road conditions at

times through noon today.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls

Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Massacre Rocks.