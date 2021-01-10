Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 10:08AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of Fog with visibility below 1 mile.

* WHERE…Extreme Southeast Sublette county and northwest

Sweetwater county. This includes Farson and Highway 28 to near

South Pass.

* WHEN…Until early afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Allow extra distance between you and the

other vehicles and slow down when approaching other vehicles.

Don’t drive with your high beams on. Allow extra time to reach

your destination.