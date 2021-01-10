Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 4:56AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Patchy Dense Fog with decreased visibility. Some roads
could be slick in spots.
* WHERE…Eastern portions of Sublette County, generally along and
east of US191.
* WHEN…Now through midmorning Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Allow extra distance between you and the
other vehicles and slow down when approaching other vehicles.
Don’t drive with your high beams on. Allow extra time to reach
your destination.
