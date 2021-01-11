Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 2:21AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Widespread freezing fog have been observed overnight and forecast
to continue throughout the morning hours. Visibilities are
reported below 1/4 statue mile at times and may be near 0 at
times. This very dense fog is in a localized area over the Bear
Lake Valley and will appear quickly while driving through the
area; while driving in these conditions, you cannot see the driver
in front of you and you must slow your driving speeds down.
