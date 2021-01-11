Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 2:21AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Widespread freezing fog have been observed overnight and forecast

to continue throughout the morning hours. Visibilities are

reported below 1/4 statue mile at times and may be near 0 at

times. This very dense fog is in a localized area over the Bear

Lake Valley and will appear quickly while driving through the

area; while driving in these conditions, you cannot see the driver

in front of you and you must slow your driving speeds down.

ND