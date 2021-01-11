Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of Fog with visibility at or below one half mile,

especially in the rural areas.

* WHERE…US 191 and Wyoming Highway 28 around Farson.

* WHEN…Now through midmorning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Allow extra distance between you and the

other vehicles, and slow down when approaching other vehicles.

Don’t drive with your high beams on. Allow extra time to reach

your destination.