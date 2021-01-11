Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:29PM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Wet Windy and Warm Pacific Storm Arrives Tuesday Night…

.A storm will come in from the eastern Pacific and reach central

Idaho on Tuesday night. This is a very warm storm, and some parts

of central Idaho will actually warm overnight as the storm

approaches. This storm will dump abundant rain and snow at lower

elevations, and remain nearly all snow above 7000ft elevation.

Below 7000ft elevation, the rain and snow will both come and go

during the period, making for a sloppy mixture that will lead to

hazardous road conditions as the rainfall freezes to the road at

times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Galena Summit expecting

7 to 9 inches of snow.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth mountains and Stanley basin, and the

Ketchum-Sun Valley area, including Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heaviest

snowfall Tuesday evening after 5 PM through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fluctuating temperatures will mix snow and

rain at elevations below 7000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.