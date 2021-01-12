Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 2:53AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snowfall generally 1 to 3 inches across lower elevations
and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Gusty northwest winds,
especially Wednesday and Wednesday night will also occur, with
wind gusts up to 40 mph possible across higher elevations.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Valley, West slopes
of the Wind River Mountains, and the Salt and Wyoming Mountain
Ranges.

* WHEN…This evening through Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick,
especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Strong winds may
create blowing snow and reduced visibility across the mountains.

National Weather Service

