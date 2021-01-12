Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 5:21PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches. Higher snow
amounts from Moose to Moran Junction where 6 inches may occur.
Blowing and drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran
Junction where wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph will be common on
Wednesday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.
* WHEN…Tonight through Wednesday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility.
