Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:31PM MST until January 13 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation

and Wind…

.A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of

warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this

evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which

stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially

melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on

objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters

the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur

mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and

very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting

to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…The eastern highlands from Macks Inn to the Bear Lake

Basin, including as far west as the Marsh and Arbon highlands.

By 10 AM Wednesday, the icy conditions should only remain on

high elevation roads headed into Wyoming as temperatures warm

above freezing at the lower elevations.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, icy, hazardous roads are likely for most of the

town streets and rural highways in the affected area from late

tonight until mid-morning Wednesday. The icy road conditions

will start to go up in elevation during the morning hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect wind of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

near 50 mph possible on roads up in passes, adding to the

driving hazard.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.