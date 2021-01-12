Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:31PM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation
and Wind…
.A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of
warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this
evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which
stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially
melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on
objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters
the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur
mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and
very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting
to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Blowing Snow from winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult along Highway 31. Blowing
snow will reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.