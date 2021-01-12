Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:31PM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation

and Wind…

.A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of

warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this

evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which

stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially

melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on

objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters

the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur

mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and

very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting

to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Areas of blowing snow from winds gusting around

45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley

Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heaviest

snowfall is expected after 5 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become difficult, especially on Galena

Summit and Banner Summit. Blowing snow will reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.