Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:31PM MST until January 13 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation
and Wind…
.A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of
warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this
evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which
stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially
melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on
objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters
the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur
mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and
very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting
to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, most of the Snake River plain,
the Wood River foothills and the Teton Valley. It appears as
though the larger cities of American Falls, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls will see little or no ice, but to the
west of this part of the Interstate 15 corridor there will be
icy conditions on roads headed to the Arco Desert such as U S
Routes 20 and 26.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult and hazardous on most
highways and streets in the affected area. Wind of 20 to 30 mph
with higher gusts will also hamper driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
