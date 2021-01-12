Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:31PM MST until January 13 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation

and Wind…

.A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of

warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this

evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which

stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially

melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on

objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters

the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur

mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and

very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting

to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, most of the Snake River plain,

the Wood River foothills and the Teton Valley. It appears as

though the larger cities of American Falls, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls will see little or no ice, but to the

west of this part of the Interstate 15 corridor there will be

icy conditions on roads headed to the Arco Desert such as U S

Routes 20 and 26.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult and hazardous on most

highways and streets in the affected area. Wind of 20 to 30 mph

with higher gusts will also hamper driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.