Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:30AM MST until January 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for the Teton mountains beginning

tonight…

.A broad Pacific trough will bring snow to the western mountains

beginning this evening. Snow will likely begin as heavy, wet snow,

before the cold air filters in Wednesday. Snow will taper off

Wednesday night as the system moves off the the east.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across

mountain passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.