Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:33AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Blowing Snow from winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult along Highway 31. Blowing

snow will reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.