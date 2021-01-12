Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:33AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
Blowing Snow from winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult along Highway 31. Blowing
snow will reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
