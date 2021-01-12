Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:33AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Areas of blowing snow from winds gusting around 45
mph.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley
Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heaviest
snowfall is expected after 5 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become difficult, especially on Galena
Summit and Banner Summit. Blowing snow will reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.