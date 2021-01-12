Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 2:33AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 10

inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Areas of blowing snow from winds gusting around 45

mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley

Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Wednesday. Heaviest

snowfall is expected after 5 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become difficult, especially on Galena

Summit and Banner Summit. Blowing snow will reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.