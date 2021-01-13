Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches. Higher snow

amounts will occur at the higher elevations and in the southwest

portion of Yellowstone National Park. Much blowing and drifting

snow will occur in open areas as wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph

will be common late tonight and Wednesday.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Absaroka mountains.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility.