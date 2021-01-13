Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches. Higher snow

amounts from Moose to Moran Junction where 6 inches may occur.

Blowing and drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran

Junction where wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph will be common on

Wednesday.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHEN…Tonight through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility.