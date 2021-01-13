Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches. Higher snow

amounts will occur at the higher elevations. Much blowing and

drifting snow will occur in open areas as wind speeds of 30 to

40 mph will be common.

* WHERE…West Slopes of the Wind River Mountains and the Salt

River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility.