Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches. Higher snow
amounts will occur at the higher elevations and in the southwest
portion of Yellowstone National Park. Much blowing and drifting
snow will occur in open areas as wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph
will be common late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and the Absaroka mountains.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.
Blowing snow will reduce visibility.
