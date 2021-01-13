Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will move through southwest
Wyoming late Wednesday afternoon. Strong west winds will develop
ahead of the front, and continue behind the front for about six
hours as the winds shift slightly to the northwest. Strong wind
gusts will create hazardous travel conditions, especially in
crosswind situations.
