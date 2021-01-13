Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:38PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches. Higher snow

amounts from Moose to Moran Junction where 6 inches may occur.

Blowing and drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran

Junction where wind speeds of 40 to 50 mph will be common on

Wednesday. Isolated gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible in

the valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole Valley.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will cause roads to become slick.

Blowing snow will reduce visibility.