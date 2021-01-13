Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds shifting west at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts around 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, Raft River
Region and Teton Valley.

* WHEN…Winds will increase this afternoon and peak alongside a
frontal passage. This advisory is currently in effect until 5
PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result from downed power lines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

