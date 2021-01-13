Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds shifting west at 25 to 35 mph with

gusts around 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, Raft River

Region and Teton Valley.

* WHEN…Winds will increase this afternoon and peak alongside a

frontal passage. This advisory is currently in effect until 5

PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result from downed power lines.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.