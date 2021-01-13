Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds shifting west at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts around 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Snake River Plain and South Highlands including
the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois.
* WHEN…Winds will increase this afternoon and peak alongside a
frontal passage. This advisory is currently in effect until 5
PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result from downed powerlines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.