Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 2:30AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds shifting west at 25 to 35 mph with gusts
around 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, Raft River Region
and Teton Valley.
* WHEN…Winds will increase this afternoon and peak alongside a
frontal passage. This advisory is currently in effect until 5
PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result from downed power lines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
