Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 2:30AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds shifting west at 25 to 35 mph with gusts
around 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Snake River Plain and South Highlands including the
cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois.
* WHEN…Winds will increase this afternoon and peak alongside a
frontal passage. This advisory is currently in effect until 5
PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result
from downed powerlines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For a few hours early this morning, a
slight chance of freezing precipitation is possible in isolated
areas. This could lead to localized slick travel.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
