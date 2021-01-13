Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 7:49AM MST until January 13 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 9 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.