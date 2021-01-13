Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with blowing snow this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass, Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.