Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Blowing
snow from winds gusting around 55 mph.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley
Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.
* WHEN…The risk for blowing snow risk continues from late
morning through the afternoon. This advisory is currently in
effect until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
Slow down and do not use cruise control.
Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.