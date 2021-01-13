Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 11:12AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Blowing

snow from winds gusting around 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley

Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.

* WHEN…The risk for blowing snow risk continues from late

morning through the afternoon. This advisory is currently in

effect until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

Slow down and do not use cruise control.

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.