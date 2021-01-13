Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:49PM MST until January 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for the Tetons and Surrounding

Mountains Through Wednesday Night…

.A Pacific storm system has brought snow to the western

mountains. Several inches has already fallen across some of the

higher peaks, with an inch or so in the lower elevations. Snow

will continue through about 5pm and then taper off during the

evening hours as the system moves off to the east.

* WHAT…Snow continues. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across

mountain passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Colder air will move into the area this

evening on the backside of the heavier precipitation.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.