Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:49PM MST until January 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory for the Tetons and Surrounding
Mountains Through Wednesday Night…
.A Pacific storm system has brought snow to the western
mountains. Several inches has already fallen across some of the
higher peaks, with an inch or so in the lower elevations. Snow
will continue through about 5pm and then taper off during the
evening hours as the system moves off to the east.
* WHAT…Snow continues. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across
mountain passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Colder air will move into the area this
evening on the backside of the heavier precipitation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.