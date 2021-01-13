Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation including the likelihood of freezing

rain and snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to

one inch in the valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the higher

elevations are forecast with ice accumulations of 0.01 to 0.06

inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Hailey and Bellevue

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially along

US-93. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

Slow down and do not use cruise control.

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.