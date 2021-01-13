Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting around 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range and Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snowy road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.