Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected with blowing snow this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Pine Creek Pass, Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause

extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.