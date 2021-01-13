Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation including snow and chance for

freezing rain in the Sun Valley Region this morning. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze. Blowing snow from winds gusting around 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley

Region, including Galena and Banner Summits.

* WHEN…The risk for any freezing rain will during the morning

hours with blowing snow risk increasing late morning through the

afternoon. This advisory is currently in effect until 5 PM MST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

Slow down and do not use cruise control.

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.