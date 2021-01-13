Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing rain with ice accumulations up to 0.08 inches

possible. Then, gusty wind as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Arco and Mud Lake.

* WHEN…Freezing rain concerns will occur this morning with wind

arriving this afternoon. This advisory is currently in effect until

5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions in freezing rain

conditions, impacting the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and do not use cruise control.

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.