Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 2:18AM MST until January 13 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing rain with ice accumulations up to 0.08 inches
possible. Then, gusty wind as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Arco and Mud Lake.
* WHEN…Freezing rain concerns will occur this morning with wind
arriving this afternoon. This advisory is currently in effect until
5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions in freezing rain
conditions, impacting the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and do not use cruise control.
Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.